Warm weather moves out as rain, cooler temperatures move in for Metro Detroit

The Local 4Casters track the latest weather alerts in Metro Detroit and Southeast Michigan. Get the most updated information here: https://www.clickondetroit.com/weather/

DETROIT – Well, we knew the 70-degree weather had to end at some point, and that point was Tuesday. Overnight showers arrive, and so does the cooler, more fall-like air.

Tuesday night

Showers arrive after sunset, with the heaviest rain expected between midnight and 6 a.m. A quarter to a half inch of rain is expected, which will hopefully help our drought situation. Low temps are tricky because we will hit the low at an unusual time. Overnight we will stay in the mid to upper 50s. But Wednesday night, just before midnight, we will hit our official low for the day, around 45 degrees.

Wednesday

Showers in the morning, then a bit of clearing in the afternoon; Once again, high temps will be a bit deceiving because we will actually hit our high shortly after midnight tonight, which will be around 65 degrees. But most of the day we will spend in the upper 50s.

Thursday

Sunshine and more normal temps with highs right around 56 degrees. Looking good so far for the weekend, with sunshine and highs around 60 degrees. Watching the Halloween forecast very closely this week as models are not in agreement. Right now, a few models show a chance of showers will have more confidence in the coming days.

Remember to download the FREE Local4Casters weather app -- it’s easily one of the best in the nation. Just search your app store under WDIV and it’s right there available for both iPhones and Androids! Or click the appropriate link below.