Heat fades as fall temperatures return in Metro Detroit -- Here’s what to expect

DETROIT – Well, we knew the 70-degree weather had to end at some point, and that point was Tuesday. Overnight showers arrive, and so does the cooler, more fall-like air.

Wednesday night

A few evening showers will end shortly. Then skies clear overnight, winds calm, and temperatures drop. Lows in the city will be around 36 degrees. Suburbs will see temps drop into the lower 30s. The National Weather Service is no longer issuing frost/freeze advisories since the growing season is over, but don’t be surprised to wake up to a little frost on the pumpkin Thursday morning.

Thursday

Thursday will be a beautiful fall day with plenty of sunshine and calm winds. But it will be a bit chilly with highs in the low 50s.

Friday

Friday will have more sunshine on tap with just a few clouds, and it will be slightly warmer. Our high temperatures reach 58 degrees.

Weekend forecast

The weekend looks great with sunshine and temps in the upper 50s to around 60. A few clouds start to move in late Sunday. Then a chance of showers overnight Sunday into at least Monday afternoon.

Next week forecast

More confidence is needed in the Halloween forecast as models continue to change daily. Hoping things line up better by Friday, and we can pinpoint the timing of the showers expected to start the work week.

