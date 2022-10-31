Weather tricks and treats

DETROIT – As far as Halloween weather goes, I’ve seen both better and worse than what we’ll have today for the kids. Patches of light rain and drizzle will cross the area all day into the evening hours. At any particular time there will be dry spots in between these patches of rain…it will not rain continuously today. In fact, when the kids head out for some trick or treating, some of you will be dry, while others will be wet. So you know the drill: constantly monitor the 4WarnWeather app’s real-time radar, see where those rain patches are, then go to the app’s FutureCast page to see where they are heading and when.

While the rain chance is Mother Nature’s trick, the treat will be the temperatures, with afternoon highs in the low-to-mid-60s (16 to 18 degrees Celsius), and temperatures only slowly falling into the upper-50s (14 to 15 degrees Celsius) during the prime trick or treating hours. And wind will be light, too. When my kids were young, I vividly remember one Detroit Halloween when it rained with temperatures near 40 degrees, if memory serves me correct (5 degrees Celsius). The combination of wet and cold was terrible…my kids barely lasted ten houses. At least it’ll be mild this year.

Today’s sunrise is at 8:05 a.m., and today’s sunset is at 6:28 p.m.

**Be careful driving in your neighborhoods this evening, and especially if there are leaves on the pavement, as wet leaves are as slippery as a snow-covered road. Remember that some kids will be wearing dark costumes and will be hard to see. Parents should consider some reflective tape or one of those reflective pieces you wear like a necklace for those darker costumes, and perhaps give the kids a flashlight or glowstick to carry for added visibility.**

Rain will end overnight, with lows in the low-50s (10 to 11 degrees Celsius).

Now for a REAL Weather Treat!

We’ll start our Tuesday mostly or partly cloudy, but skies will become mostly sunny by afternoon, and it remains mild with highs in the mid-60s (18 to 19 degrees Celsius).

Mostly clear Tuesday night, with lows in the mid-40s (7 degrees Celsius).

Mostly sunny Wednesday, with highs in the mid-60s (18 degrees Celsius).

Mostly clear Wednesday night, with lows in the mid 40s (8 degrees Celsius).

Mostly sunny Thursday, with highs in the upper-60s (19 to 20 degrees Celsius).

Mostly clear Thursday night, with lows in the low-50s (10 to 11 degrees Celsius).

Mostly sunny Friday – what a day to end the work week! – with highs near 70 degrees (21 degrees Celsius).

Mostly clear Friday night, with lows in the mid-50s (12 to 13 degrees Celsius).

Weekend Outlook

Today’s computer models hold off the next cold front until the second half of the weekend so, right now I expect a warm, dry Saturday with highs again near 70 degrees (21 degrees Celsius). Get that yard work done!

The models at this point bring a potent cold front through on Sunday, with the day starting off mild and dry, followed by a line of showers and possible thunderstorms crossing the area at some point. Assuming more clouds and some rain developing during the afternoon, I’ll keep highs in the mid-to-upper-60s (19 to 20 degrees Celsius), and it’ll become very windy. Obviously, if that front speeds up, then I’ll need to accelerate the weekend weather timetable.