Metro Detroit sees temps in the 70s -- How long will it last?

The Local 4Casters track the latest weather alerts in Metro Detroit and Southeast Michigan. Get the most updated information here: https://www.clickondetroit.com/weather/

DETROIT – Even though we’ve already had our first snowflakes, that doesn’t mean we can’t still see temps return to the 70s.

Tuesday night

Mostly clear skies and light westerly winds. Lows in Detroit are around 43 degrees and upper 30s in the burbs. We could have a bit of patchy fog, but not as much as we had this morning.

Wednesday

Sunshine returns, and so does the warm air. Highs in the mid-60s with light southerly winds.

Thursday and Friday

Partly cloudy and dry on both days. Thursday highs are in the upper 60s. Friday afternoon, we should hit the low 70s. And it stays warm through the first half of the weekend. Then the chance of rain returns Saturday night into Sunday morning.

Remember to download the FREE Local4Casters weather app -- it’s easily one of the best in the nation. Just search your app store under WDIV and it’s right there available for both iPhones and Androids! Or click the appropriate link below.