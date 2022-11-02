Beautiful forecast in Metro Detroit before rain returns this weekend -- Here’s what to expect

The Local 4Casters track the latest weather alerts in Metro Detroit and Southeast Michigan. Get the most updated information here: https://www.clickondetroit.com/weather/

DETROIT – The latest model runs increase the chance of showers Saturday evening rather than overnight.

Wednesday night

Wednesday night has mostly clear skies with patchy fog. Low of 46 degrees.

Thursday

Another beautiful Thursday with lots of sunshine and highs in the upper 60s. Our normal high is 54 degrees.

Friday

It’s back to the 70s on Friday with partly cloudy and a very nice end to the work week. High school football playoff games will be pretty amazing with temps in the 60s at kickoff.

Weekend

Tracking a cold front, and Wednesday models moved up the timing of showers on Saturday. It looks like rain will arrive from west to east starting in the evening, not overnight. Plenty of time for golf, tennis, and yard work before the rain arrives.

Highs in the low 70s. Showers should move out before you wake up Sunday, leaving us with partly cloudy skies and temps in the mid-60s to end the week. And remember to set your clocks back one hour at 2 a.m. overnight Saturday into Sunday.

Remember to download the FREE Local4Casters weather app -- it’s easily one of the best in the nation. Just search your app store under WDIV and it’s right there available for both iPhones and Androids! Or click the appropriate link below.