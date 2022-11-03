Here’s when rain chances could interrupt these warm temperatures in Metro Detroit

The Local 4Casters track the latest weather alerts in Metro Detroit and Southeast Michigan. Get the most updated information here: https://www.clickondetroit.com/weather/

DETROIT – A cold front is moving a bit faster than earlier model runs predicted. It will bring a chance for showers late afternoon and early Saturday evening. More on that in a moment.

Thursday night

Thursday night will bring mostly clear skies and mild temperatures with a low of around 52 degrees. Winds will be out of the south at 5-10mph, lessening our chance for the dense fog we saw this morning.

Friday

Take your lunch to work and eat outside kind of day with partly cloudy skies and highs right around 70 degrees. Winds will pick up a bit late in the day out of the south at 10-20mph. Sunset will be at 6:23 p.m., and it should be beautiful!

Weekend forecast

An approaching cold front brings a chance for showers starting late Saturday afternoon-evening on the west side.

If you live on the east side, your chance of rain should be after sunset, which is at 6:23 p.m. High-resolution models are in pretty good agreement now with the timing of the rain.

But I will need one or two more runs to really nail down exactly when that rain arrives. It will also be quite windy Saturday with gusts as high as 30-40mph. Highs around 70. Dry for Sunday with partly cloudy skies and a high of 65.

Remember to set your clocks back overnight Saturday and enjoy that extra hour of sleep!

