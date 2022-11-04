Wind advisory issued for SE Michigan for most of Saturday

DETROIT – Several Michigan counties will be under a wind advisory for most of Saturday.

The National Weather Service has issued a wind advisory for the following counties from 11 a.m.-9 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 5:

Genesee

Lapeer

Lenawee

Livingston

Macomb

Monroe

Oakland

Sanilac

St. Clair

Washtenaw

Wanye

South winds are expected to move at 20-30 mph, and wind gusts could reach up to 50 mph. Officials say the winds could blow around unsecured objects and could blow down tree limbs, which could trigger power outages.

You can track DTE Energy power outages on their website right here, and track Consumers Energy power outages on their website here.

People are urged to secure outdoor objects, and to be cautious when driving.

