Wind advisory issued for SE Michigan for most of Saturday

Advisory in effect from 11 a.m.-9 p.m. on Nov. 5

Cassidy Johncox, Senior News Editor

DETROIT – Several Michigan counties will be under a wind advisory for most of Saturday.

The National Weather Service has issued a wind advisory for the following counties from 11 a.m.-9 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 5:

  • Genesee
  • Lapeer
  • Lenawee
  • Livingston
  • Macomb
  • Monroe
  • Oakland
  • Sanilac
  • St. Clair
  • Washtenaw
  • Wanye

South winds are expected to move at 20-30 mph, and wind gusts could reach up to 50 mph. Officials say the winds could blow around unsecured objects and could blow down tree limbs, which could trigger power outages.

You can track DTE Energy power outages on their website right here, and track Consumers Energy power outages on their website here.

People are urged to secure outdoor objects, and to be cautious when driving.

