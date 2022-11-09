Near 70 degrees Thursday, then chilly weekend in Metro Detroit -- Here’s what to expect

The Local 4Casters track the latest weather alerts in Metro Detroit and Southeast Michigan. Get the most updated information here: https://www.clickondetroit.com/weather/

DETROIT – Wild weather week for Metro Detroit as temperatures get close to 70 Thursday, then a powerful cold front knocks us back to highs in the 30s for Sunday.

Wednesday night

Wednesday night will be mostly clear and not as cold, with a low of 49.

Thursday

Arguably the best day of the week with partly cloudy skies and temps at or near 70 degrees. A nice southerly breeze ushers in some late-season warm air, but it only lasts until Friday afternoon. A strong cold front pushes through late Friday. Highs get to the low 60s, but skies will cloud up, and it will become quite breezy as well. There is a slight chance of a light rain shower, but the remnants of Nicole might rob the system of its energy.

Weekend forecast

Cold temps and windy conditions will be the main focus for Saturday and Sunday. Highs Saturday will be in the low 40s, and on Sunday, we will likely not even make it out of the 30s. Wind could be an issue on both days, with 30mph gusts putting our windchills in the 20s. We could also see a very light rain/snow mix Saturday or a few flurries Sunday, but not a significant amount either day.

