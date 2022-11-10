Chilly weekend ahead for Metro Detroit -- Here’s what to expect

The Local 4Casters track the latest weather alerts in Metro Detroit and Southeast Michigan. Get the most updated information here: https://www.clickondetroit.com/weather/

DETROIT – I hope you got out and enjoyed the 70-degree weather Thursday because it’s all about to change.

Thursday night

Partly cloudy with lows in the mid to upper 40s. Winds S 5-10mph

Friday

The change begins with the passage of a cold front in the late afternoon/evening. We also get brushed by the remnants of what was hurricane Nicole. Dry in the morning, but a few showers develop in the afternoon and evening. Highs should get to the low 60s before the front comes through, ushering windy conditions and a lot of cold air.

Weekend forecast

Cold temps and windy conditions will be the main focus for Saturday and Sunday. Highs Saturday will be in the low 40s, and on Sunday, we will likely not even make it out of the 30s. Wind could be an issue on both days, with 30mph gusts putting our windchills in the 20s and even the teens at times. We could also see a very light rain/snow mix Saturday or a few flurries Sunday, but not a significant amount either day.

