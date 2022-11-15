Where to expect highest snow totals as rain-snow mix hits Metro Detroit

The Local 4Casters track the latest weather alerts in Metro Detroit and Southeast Michigan. Get the most updated information here: https://www.clickondetroit.com/weather/

DETROIT – A snowy evening commute Tuesday night is in place for parts of Metro Detroit. Perhaps a lingering snow shower for the morning commutes Wednesday as well.

Tuesday night

After sunset, a rain-snow mix will eventually change to snow for most of the area. But the highest snow totals will be west and north of Detroit. In Wayne and Monroe counties, Lake Erie will keep temps warm enough to support a mix of rain and snow and limit totals to less than half an inch. But in parts of Livingston, Oakland, and Macomb counties could see as much as an inch totaling up on grassy areas.

There is a Winter Weather Advisory for parts of the thumb tonight, with as much as 2-4 inches expected through Wednesday. Low tonight 34.

Wednesday

We can’t rule out a few light snow showers off and on Wednesday. Again, the most accumulation would be north of Detroit. The only issue for the morning commute would be what has already fallen on the ground—highs in the upper 30s.

Thursday and Friday

You could see a few light snow showers each day but not much of an impact on your daily routine. Highs stay in the upper 30s most of the week. Then Friday and into the weekend, it gets sharply colder, with lows in the teens and highs barely reaching the freezing mark.

