Warm Thanksgiving in Metro Detroit with weekend chance of rain -- Here’s what to expect

DETROIT – Happy Thanksgiving Eve!

The weather looks great if you’re headed out to family and friends Wednesday night and not just here in Michigan but all over the country.

Thanksgiving Day

A bit chilly early in the morning for the S3 Turkey Trot in Downtown Detroit with temps in the 30s. But we are warming up very fast! By noon we will be in the mid to upper 40s on our way to the mid-50s.

You still need to bundle up if you’re headed to the parade. However, we have seen much colder weather in years past. Partly sunny skies in the morning and then a bit cloudier in the afternoon; It could be a very light shower after sunset, but the best chance of light rain is overnight. High Thursday is reaching 54 degrees.

Black Friday

If you’re one of those who camp out overnight or go shopping before sunrise, you might have a light rain shower. But anything we get should be done by 8 a.m. Highs Friday drop back to the upper 40s, which is still a few degrees above normal.

Weekend forecast

Saturday is your second chance if you still need to get those leaves raked or the Christmas lights up. Sunshine with highs near 50 is the best we might get for a while. Sunday has a pretty decent chance of rain, with highs in the upper 40s.

