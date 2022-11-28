Metro Detroit weather: Active weather week ahead

DETROIT – What a weekend. After sunshine with highs in the low-to-mid-50s (10 to 12 degrees Celsius) on Saturday, Mother Nature did an about face that left us with rain and temps near 40 degrees (4 to 5 degrees Celsius) on Sunday.

Once the last of the scattered rain drops and snowflakes end early this morning, today will be a dry, quieter day, albeit with lots of clouds this morning, then hopefully some breaks of sun developing during the afternoon. Highs in the low-40s (5 to 6 degrees Celsius) are pretty close to our long-term average for this date. Northwest winds at 4 to 8 mph will eventually shift to the southwest.

Today’s sunrise is at 7:39 a.m., and this evening’s sunset is at 5:03 p.m.

Partly to mostly cloudy skies Monday night, with temps dropping into the low-to-mid-30s (1 to 2 degrees Celsius) and then remaining nearly steady after that. South to southeast wind at 3 to 6 mph.

Mostly cloudy but warmer on Tuesday, with highs rebounding into the low-50s (11 degrees Celsius). It will become breezy, though, with south winds potentially gusting between 20 and 30 mph.

Showers develop Tuesday night, with mild lows in the upper 40s (9 degrees Celsius).

A strong cold front crosses the area early Wednesday morning, taking the showers with it but also plummeting our temperatures from low-50s (11 degrees Celsius) when most of us wake up to the low-to-mid 30s (0 to 1 degrees Celsius) during the afternoon.

Wednesday will also be very windy, with winds potentially gusting over 40 mph.

Mostly cloudy and still breezy Wednesday night, with lows in the low-to-mid 20s (-5 to -4 degrees Celsius).

Partly cloudy and still breezy on Thursday, with highs only in the mid 30s (2 to 3 degrees Celsius).

Partly cloudy Thursday night, with lows in the mid 20s (-4 degrees Celsius).

Mostly sunny to start on Friday before clouds increase during the afternoon. Highs rebound back into the mid 40s (7 to 8 degrees Celsius).

Weekend Outlook

Another solid cold front crosses the area on Saturday, with some showers accompanying it. Temps should initially rise into the upper 40s (9 degrees Celsius), then fall after the front passes by.

Sunday then should be dry with some sunshine, and highs in the low 40s (5 degrees Celsius). Right now, I’m making plans to try and get my leaves done on Sunday, as this looks like the best of the two weekend days to tackle that job.