Rain to follow quick warm-up in Metro Detroit -- Here’s what to expect

Tuesday highs low 50s, Wednesday highs in low 40s

Kim Adams, Meteorologist

DETROIT – If you put up outdoor Christmas decorations, ensure they’re secure before Wednesday.

Monday night

Clouds act as a blanket tonight combined with a light southerly wind, keeping our lows around 36 in the city and low 30s in the burbs.

Tuesday

Mostly cloudy and mild becoming breezy towards the evening hours. Rain should hold off until after 7 p.m. Highs around 50 degrees with winds out of the SSE 5-15mph.

Wednesday

The winds of change will blow in Wednesday big time. Expect gusts up to 40mph as temps drop throughout the day. Wind chills will be in the 30s under cloudy skies.

The next chance for rain comes Saturday. Details in the forecast tonight at 11 p.m. on Local 4

