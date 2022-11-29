Metro Detroit weather: Big changes coming

DETROIT – The weather scenario appears to be playing out as expected, with impactful weather developing and continuing through Wednesday.

We’ll see a lot of clouds on our Tuesday morning, but I think we’ll see a period of partly sunny or even partly cloudy skies develop at some point this afternoon. That, combined with south to southeasterly winds increasing to 10 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph this afternoon will boost temperatures into the low-to-mid 50s (10 to 12 degrees Celsius).

Today’s sunrise is at 7:40 a.m., and today’s sunset is at 5:03 p.m.

Scattered showers develop Tuesday evening, with more robust showers potentially crossing the area while we sleep (or try to). The robust showers overnight will be capable of generating 40 mph wind gusts. Temperatures will remain in the low 50s (11 degrees Celsius) most of the night, until the potent cold front we’ve been monitoring for days now crosses the area. That’s the front edge of a sharply colder air mass, which will drop temperatures into the upper 30s (4 degrees Celsius) by the time many of you head out to work or school Wednesday morning. Any showers generated by the front should be gone by that time as well.

Wednesday will be mostly cloudy and windy, with a stray flurry possible. Temperatures will fall into the low-to-mid 30s (0 to 2 degrees Celsius) by late afternoon. Winds could still gust to 40 mph.

Winds will gradually ebb Wednesday night, with lows in the mid 20s (-4 degrees Celsius).

Mostly cloudy to start on Thursday, then we should see some sunshine develop during the afternoon. It’ll still be breezy, with highs in the upper 30s (3 to 4 degrees Celsius).

Mostly clear Thursday night, with lows in the mid 20s (-3 degrees Celsius).

Increasing clouds and becoming breezy (again) on Friday, with highs warming into the upper 40s (9 degrees Celsius).

Cloudy and mild Friday night, with a few showers possible. Temperatures holding nearly steady in the upper 40s (9 degrees Celsius).

Weekend Outlook

It appears that a very similar storm system to the one we’ll experience today into Wednesday will impact the area on Saturday. This time, however, the front will cross the area midday, so we’ll be mild (low-50s…10 to 11 degrees Celsius) in the morning, with sharply falling temperatures during the afternoon. We’ll also see scattered showers ahead of the front, and windy conditions.

Noel Night is this Saturday evening in the Cultural Center, and it’ll be dry if you’re heading downtown, but it’ll still be windy or breezy, so bundle up! Temperatures will fall from the 30s (1 to 2 degrees Celsius) Saturday evening to lows in the mid 20s (-4 degrees Celsius) by dawn Sunday.

Partly cloudy with much less wind on Sunday…this is the day to try and finish up your leaves if you haven’t done so yet…with highs in the low 40s (5 degrees Celsius).