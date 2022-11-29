Wind, rain, colder temperatures moving in Wednesday across Metro Detroit

The Local 4Casters track the latest weather alerts in Metro Detroit and Southeast Michigan. Get the most updated information here: https://www.clickondetroit.com/weather/

DETROIT – That inflatable Santa in your front yard will become your neighbor’s Christmas decoration if it’s not put away over the next 48 hours. A Wind Advisory goes into effect at 4 a.m. and continues through Wednesday at 10 p.m. with gusts as highs 40-45mph.

Tuesday night

A few showers are moving in this evening and will continue through about 6 a.m. High winds begin at 4 a.m., and a Wind Advisory goes into effect for Southeast Lower Michigan.

A strong cold front moves through in the morning hours, taking with it our mild temps and leaving behind some much colder air. Temps will rise to about 53 by midnight, then quickly start falling. So our official high for Wednesday will likely be in the 50s, but most of the day, we will only be in the 30s.

Wednesday

Rain ends in the morning. Cloudy, windy will falling temps. A Wind Advisory remains in effect for all Southeast Lower Michigan from 4 a.m. to 10 p.m. Gusts could reach as high as 40-45mph. Temps will drop into the 30s during the day, with wind chills in the teens and twenties. A significant day of change for sure.

Thursday

Breezy and cold with highs only in the mid to upper 30s, and wind chills remain in the 20s, partly to mostly cloudy skies and dry.

Download the 4Warn Weather app to keep track of the wind, rain, and colder air headed to your neighborhood.