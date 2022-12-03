Gusty winds and falling temperatures expected for Metro Detroit for Saturday -- Here’s what to expect

Wind chill temperatures will fall into the teens and 20s as we work through Saturday Morning & stay there all day long

WIND ADVISORY: Until 1:00 PM Saturday – All of Southeastern/East Central Michigan – Wind gusts of 45-50 MPH are possible as we work through the overnight hours and into Saturday.

Beginning of the Weekend

We will keep the chance of some scattered rain showers in the forecast for the first part of our Saturday, before the rain ends, and we do start to see some breaks in the clouds as we work into the afternoon hours, behind the cold front. The winds will continue to be breezy for most of the day as well, but especially through the first half of the day. Winds will be gusting as high as 35-45 MPH.

Temperatures have hit a high early in the day in the mid to upper 50s and will continue to fall throughout the day behind the cold front. Expect temperatures to be into the 30s by the time we get into the afternoon and evening hours, with wind chills colder than that thanks to the breezy winds continuing.

Sunday

We will bring drier weather into the forecast as we work through the end of the weekend with plenty of sunshine, and we will also bring cooler temperatures back into the forecast as well. High temperatures will remain in the 30s as we work into Sunday Afternoon.

Heading into Next Week

The roller coaster weather forecast continues as we work into next week. We are looking at another cold front moving into the region as we work from Monday Night into early on Tuesday Morning. Expect the chance of rain showers to return as we work into the evening and overnight hours on Tuesday. High temperatures remaining in the 40s for Tuesday afternoon.

Cloud cover will stick around for Wednesday before another chance of rain moves into the region for Thursday with yet another frontal boundary moving into the region. With this one, high temperatures on Wednesday will not make it out of the upper 30s by the time we get to the afternoon.

As of right now, we will keep the cloud cover into the forecast as we head into the end of next week. Temperatures will be on the cold side of things as we will only make it into the upper 30s to lower 40s for Thursday and Friday.