Metro Detroit weather: Cool, cloudy and a couple cold rains worth watching

DETROIT – It’s a cold and clear start to our work and school week, happy Monday! Temperatures are in the lower 20s to middle 20s as you head outside any time before 8-9 a.m. with wind chills in the middle teens. That will warrant the full winter garb for that walk to work or school, or as the dog takes you for a walk. Just do your best to cover up while exposed skin could experience frostbite if left uncovered for 30-60 minutes. That being said, it’s not an unusually cold or windy morning, just cold enough to bundle up. The cold temps early are thanks in part to clear skies early but that will not last all day unfortunately.

Sunrise is at 7:47 a.m.

We will get the majority of our warming through the morning with skies filling with clouds over time. So, we should see Metro Detroit temperatures in the upper 30s to near 40 degrees at lunch time and then highs settle in the low to middle 40s at best later this afternoon. The winds will be picking up SW 7-15 gusting 20-25mph from time to time keeping that wind chill alive as it will feel five to eight degrees cooler than the air temp all day. Skies will go from partly sunny to mostly cloudy to all out overcast as we go through the afternoon into this evening with signs that some moisture is on the way. And that is true, but it will be dry through sunset with increasing chances of rain this evening.

Sunset is at 5:01 p.m.

Rain showers will be moving into Metro Detroit from the west and southwest mainly after 6-7 p.m. as temperatures fall from the low 40s back into the upper 30s through our evening. It should remain mainly light rain across most of our area with a chance for a few wet snowflakes mixing in mainly north of M 59 tonight. We should see drier conditions before the Tuesday morning drive really gets going with temperatures in the middle 30s first thing tomorrow. That means we won’t have to worry about ice on the roads from freezing rain or snow falling and icing up. The roads are wet early, but we will see mostly cloudy and dry weather during most of the day tomorrow with highs in the middle 40s and a lighter breeze NE 5-11mph.

There will be another cool rain moving into SE Lower Michigan and Southern Ontario late on Tuesday into early Wednesday. This second weather maker of the week will again be mostly rain Tuesday night overnight into early Wednesday with parts of our area seeing some wintry mix as temps cool into the middle and upper 30s during that midweek event. These next two chances for precipitation will not amount to much. Again, the wet weather leaves our area during, or just before the morning commute Wednesday giving way to partly sunny skies and our only shot at 50F all week here in Metro Detroit.

The driest stretch of weather this week will be during the daytime on Wednesday through the early afternoon on Thursday. We do have another storm taking aim at Metro Detroit as we head into the mid or later afternoon on Thursday. So, Thursday’s highs will again land between 45 and 50 degrees as it all depends on the timing of that rain. This looks to be more moisture than the two other systems earlier in the week which means we should plan for very slow and sloppy travel later on Thursday through Friday morning with a cold front moving through here. We have a better chance of seeing some snow with this storm too, especially as we head into Friday morning becoming lighter or more scattered by Friday afternoon.

Our weather will cool late week into the weekend but nothing too dramatic. You will want to be prepared and we can help you with that, especially with the 4 Warn Weather App where you will stay well ahead of any storms or changes in your weather. Plus, it’s free!

