38º

WEATHER ALERT

Weather

It’s beginning to look a little like Christmas in Metro Detroit -- Here’s what to expcet

Saturday, Sunday highs in low 40s

Kim Adams, Meteorologist

4Warn Weather – If you’re headed out to go Christmas shopping Friday evening or perhaps to dinner, expect a few light snow showers up until about midnight. This evening, an easterly wind off the lake creates a rain/snow situation for Lenawee and Monroe counties.

Overnight

Snow showers end by midnight. Then cloudy and fairly mild with a low in the mid-30s.

Saturday

Cloudy and cool, but not too cold. Pretty decent day to get your Christmas shopping done (or started, lol). A little mix is coming in overnight Saturday, but nothing to cause any concern for Sunday morning.

Next Week

Mild temps, but another stronger system is coming into play Wednesday through Friday.

