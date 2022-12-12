Tracking big weather changes in Metro Detroit -- Here’s what to expect

4Warn Weather – We’re in the middle of a four-day stretch of very cooperative shopping weather. Sure, it’s been cloudier than we’d like, not the prettiest days. But dry roads, light wind, and typical temperatures for this time of year sure don’t hurt the “shop ‘til you drop” crowd!

We’ll continue with the cloudy but quiet conditions overnight, with lows in the mid-to-upper-20s (-3 to -2 degrees Celsius)—Northeast wind at 3 to 6 mph.

Monday evening’s sunset is at 5:01 p.m., and Tuesday morning’s sunrise is at 7:54 a.m.

Tuesday

Mostly cloudy to start on Tuesday, but with some luck, some of us may become partly cloudy during the afternoon. Boy, it sure would be nice to see a little sun. Highs near 40 degrees (4 to 5 degrees Celsius). East wind at 5 to 10 mph.

There are increasing clouds Tuesday night, with lows near 30 degrees (-1 degree Celsius).

Wednesday

We could see some scattered light rain and snow showers during the daylight hours on Wednesday. This is well in advance of the big system that is approaching—highs near 40 degrees (5 degrees Celsius).

Rain increases Wednesday night and will become windy as well (gusts late at night could approach 40 mph). Near steady temperatures near 40 degrees (4 to 5 degrees Celsius).

Thursday

Rain showers Thursday morning will diminish by the afternoon. Temps will be either steady near 40 degrees (4 to 5 degrees Celsius) or fall during the afternoon.

Rain and snow showers are possible Thursday night, with lows in the low-to-mid-30s (0 to 1 degree Celsius).

Friday

Breezy with snow showers on Friday. Highs in the mid-to-upper-30s (3 to 4 degrees Celsius). Snow showers are possible Friday night, with lows in the upper-20s (-2 degrees Celsius).

Weekend forecast

The weekend will be much colder, feeling more like the season. We still may have some snow showers around on Saturday, with highs in the low-30s (0 degrees Celsius).

Then mostly cloudy but probably dry on Sunday, with highs in the low-30s (0 degrees Celsius).

Even colder air is poised to arrive by the middle of next week.