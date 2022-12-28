2022 ends on a mild yet rainy note for Metro Detroit

4Warn Weather – After a blast of cold and snow this past weekend, the year ends on a much different note, with warmer temperatures and rain returning.

The rest of this Wednesday is quiet, with more clouds building during the overnight. Temperatures stay steady in the middle 30s due to strong southerly winds ushering in milder air tonight and the next few days.

With those strong southerly winds in place, temperatures are set to warm into the middle to upper 40s Thursday, then be near 50 degrees by Friday. The trade-off, though, is the return of rain with warmer temperatures.

In terms of rain, some models squeeze out a shower or two Thursday, but it’s looking more like a Friday and Saturday event. On both days, rain is on tap and could be heavy at times. Even on Sunday, a few showers will be possible, but the latest model runs suggest a more dry time to end the weekend.

Behind the rain comes “cooler” temperatures this weekend. We say cooler because they’ll be lower than Fridays highs, but still well above where we should be this time of the year. Middle 40s can be expected through the weekend and early next week.

Next week comes our next rain-maker as showers are set to return Tuesday with another push of warm air, this one even higher than the last. Highs Tuesday will be in the middle the to upper 50s.

Weather links

Remember to download the free 4Warn weather app -- it’s easily one of the best in the nation. Just search your app store under WDIV and it’s right there available for both iPhones and Androids! Or click the appropriate link below.