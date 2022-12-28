Melting with warmer temps before rain arrives in Metro Detroit to finish out the week, year

A light shower or two can’t be completely ruled out Thursday, but it’s really Friday and Saturday that we’re expecting the majority of the rain to fall.

A light shower or two can’t be completely ruled out Thursday, but it’s really Friday and Saturday that we’re expecting the majority of the rain to fall.

While a few showers still can’t be ruled out Sunday, it’s looking more and more like we’ll be dry to end the weekend.

While a few showers still can’t be ruled out Sunday, it’s looking more and more like we’ll be dry to end the weekend.