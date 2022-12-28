Melting with warmer temps before rain arrives in Metro Detroit to finish out the week, year

4Warn Weather – Here’s the forecast for Southeast Michigan for Wednesday afternoon into the beginning of next week.
Melting on the way
- We’re already a solid 10-15 degrees warmer this afternoon compared to Tuesday, but it will get even warmer from here.
- We’ll see upper 40s for highs Thursday, and near 50 by Friday.
- We’ll have a slight dip in temperatures this weekend and early next week with highs in the middle 40s. However, it’ll be followed by another quick warm up with highs in the upper 50s on Tuesday of next week.
Gusty winds rest of week
- They won’t be terribly strong winds, but through Friday winds will at times gust to over 25 mph.
Rain returning
- The next system will bring us rain to close out 2022.
- A light shower or two can’t be completely ruled out Thursday, but it’s really Friday and Saturday that we’re expecting the majority of the rain to fall.
- While a few showers still can’t be ruled out Sunday, it’s looking more and more like we’ll be dry to end the weekend.
- Long range models are a bit split on rain totals, as some are pushing out well over an inch, others about half an inch. Fine tuning will be needed here in the next day or two, but plan on some heavy rain from time to time both Friday and Saturday.
Other headlines
Latest sunrise (EDT)
- Technically speaking, the latest sunrise that we see in the calendar year is in November just before we change our clocks, but for the purposes of being positive, we’ll talk about this here:
- Tuesday of next week (Jan 3, 2023) is the latest sunrise that we’ll see for a long time. Going forward after that point, the sun will rise earlier and earlier through mid-June.
