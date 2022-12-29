Here’s your timeline of possible showers as Metro Detroit warms up

The weather team is tracking the latest alerts in Metro Detroit and Southeast Michigan. Get the most updated information here: https://www.clickondetroit.com/weather/

4Warn Weather – A milder Wednesday is all but in the books and leading into an even milder finish to the work-week. The trade-off though is the return of rain.

More clouds will be building overnight as temperatures stay steady in the middle 30s. This is due to strong southerly winds ushering in milder air tonight and the next few days.

With those strong southerly winds in place, temperatures are set to warm into the middle to upper 40s Thursday, then be near 50 degrees by Friday. The trade-off though, with the warmer temperatures comes the return of rain.

In terms of rain, some models squeeze out a shower or two Thursday, but it’s definitely looking more like a Friday and Saturday event. On both days rain is on tap, and could be heavy at times. Even Sunday a few showers will be possible, but the latest model runs are suggesting a more dry time to end the weekend.

Behind the rain comes “cooler” temperatures this weekend. We say cooler because they’ll be lower than Friday’s highs, but still well above where we should be this time of the year. The Middle 40s can be expected through the weekend and early next week.

Next week comes our next rain-maker as showers are set to return Tuesday with another push of warm air, this one even higher than the last. Highs Tuesday will be in the middle to the upper 50s.