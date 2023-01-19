Metro Detroit weather: Chance for January thunderstorms

4 Warn Weather – Rain that is now overspreading the area will persist through roughly 7 or 8 a.m. before changing over to spotty drizzle. Some snow may mix in at times early this morning in our north zone and throughout northern lower Michigan.

Sunrise is at 7:57 a.m.

Otherwise, low clouds hang around today. We will have a break in the rain late morning and into early afternoon before another round of rain returns this evening as the low pressure passes through the region. A rumble of thunder can’t be ruled out. The timing of this will be right around the dinner hour. There will be an increase in easterly winds gusting up to 30 mph before veering toward the west-southwest later today.

As this complex system pushes through the Great Lakes region, we will be monitoring a Winter Weather Advisory from Mount Pleasant northward today where snow is more likely. We will also be keeping an eye on the marginal threat for severe storms along and south of the Michigan/Ohio state line. Gusty winds and small hail will be the primary threats in that area as late afternoon/evening storms potentially develop.

Sunset is at 5:31 p.m.

Tonight, we turn sharply cooler with lows just above freezing. We will likely see lingering precipitation on the back edge of this system change to occasional flurries on Friday with highs in the upper 30s. Cloudy and cool on Saturday with highs in the mid-30s. Overnight lows this weekend dip into the 20s. An unsettled pattern returns Sunday into next week with off and on chances for rain and snow.