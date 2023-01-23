Metro Detroit to see rounds of snow this week

4Warn Weather – As was anticipated yesterday, a solid 1 to 2 inches of snow fell over the area with a few isolated spots exceeding 3 inches.

Dry and relatively mild weather will set up today into tomorrow as an upper-level ridging dominates the pattern over the Great Lakes. High temperatures should climb into the mid-30s to start the week with low temperatures from the mid-20s to around 30.

Our next major weather maker arrives midweek. A low-pressure system will travel through the Ohio Vallet Wednesday and Wednesday night bringing with it measurable snow to Lower Michigan having an impact of travel conditions.

Here are the details of this midweek snowmaker:

Snowfall develops in the morning with the bulk of the snow coming down in the afternoon before tapering off throughout the evening.

Most models agree that we should be seeing 2-4 inches of snow, although there will be pockets greater than 4″ in our southeastern communities includes parts of Wayne and Monroe counties.

Travel will be greatly impacted by the snowfall and the gusty northeasterly winds of 20-30 mph that will further reduce visibility due to blowing and drifting snow.

Temperatures will hover at or just below freezing most of the day.

We get a break in the snow on Thursday, although we will keep the chance of a few light flurries around. High temperatures top out in the low 30s.

We could get another round of snow working into the region by the end of the week on Friday, with another upper-level disturbance working into the region. High temperatures remaining of the low 30s by Friday afternoon.

And looking ahead to next weekend, we keep the cloud cover into the forecast on Saturday, before yet another chance of snow moves in with another disturbance on Sunday. High temperatures remaining of the low 30s all of next weekend.