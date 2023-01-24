Here are the winter weather warnings, advisories in effect for each Metro Detroit county

4Warn Weather – Metro Detroit is expecting several inches of snow across the area on Wednesday, with some counties under a winter storm warning and others under a weather advisory.
READ: Winter storm warning issued for parts of Metro Detroit on Wednesday; 6-8 inches of snow possible
Here are all the warnings and advisories in effect across the area:
- Genesee County: Winter weather advisory from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. Wednesday.
- Lapeer County: Winter weather advisory from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. Wednesday.
- Lenawee County: Winter storm warning from 5 a.m. to 8 p.m. Wednesday.
- Livingston County: Winter weather advisory from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. Wednesday.
- Macomb County: Winter weather advisory from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. Wednesday.
- Monroe County: Winter storm warning from 5 a.m. to 8 p.m. Wednesday.
- Oakland County: Winter weather advisory from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. Wednesday.
- Sanilac County: Winter weather advisory from 10 a.m. Wednesday to midnight Thursday.
- St. Clair County: Winter weather advisory from 10 a.m. Wednesday to midnight Thursday.
- Washtenaw County: Winter weather advisory from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. Wednesday.
- Wayne County: Winter storm warning from 5 a.m. to 8 p.m. Wednesday.