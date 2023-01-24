38º

Here are the winter weather warnings, advisories in effect for each Metro Detroit county

Metro Detroit expecting several inches of snow Wednesday

Derick Hutchinson, Lead Digital Editor

Winter storm alerts in SE Michigan on Jan. 24, 2023. (WDIV)

4Warn Weather – Metro Detroit is expecting several inches of snow across the area on Wednesday, with some counties under a winter storm warning and others under a weather advisory.

Here are all the warnings and advisories in effect across the area:

  • Genesee County: Winter weather advisory from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. Wednesday.
  • Lapeer County: Winter weather advisory from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. Wednesday.
  • Lenawee County: Winter storm warning from 5 a.m. to 8 p.m. Wednesday.
  • Livingston County: Winter weather advisory from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. Wednesday.
  • Macomb County: Winter weather advisory from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. Wednesday.
  • Monroe County: Winter storm warning from 5 a.m. to 8 p.m. Wednesday.
  • Oakland County: Winter weather advisory from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. Wednesday.
  • Sanilac County: Winter weather advisory from 10 a.m. Wednesday to midnight Thursday.
  • St. Clair County: Winter weather advisory from 10 a.m. Wednesday to midnight Thursday.
  • Washtenaw County: Winter weather advisory from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. Wednesday.
  • Wayne County: Winter storm warning from 5 a.m. to 8 p.m. Wednesday.

