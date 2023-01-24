Winter storm warning issued for parts of Metro Detroit on Wednesday; 6-8 inches of snow possible

4Warn Weather – A winter storm warning has been issued for parts of Metro Detroit on Wednesday, and the rest of the area is now under a winter weather advisory.

Weather alerts

The winter storm warning will be in effect from 5 a.m. to 8 p.m. Wednesday in Wayne, Monroe, and Lenawee counties.

The winter weather advisory is in effect from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. Wednesday in Oakland, Macomb, Washtenaw, Livingston, Lapeer, and Genesee counties. The advisory is in effect from 10 a.m. Wednesday until midnight in St. Clair and Sanilac counties.

Heavy snowfall in warning areas

Alert : Winter storm warning

Time : 5 a.m. to 8 p.m. Wednesday

Counties affected: Wayne County, Monroe County, Lenawee County

The National Weather Service says 6-8 inches of snow are possible in Wayne, Monroe, and Lenawee counties.

Heavy snowfall is expected throughout the day, creating slippery road conditions for the morning and/or evening commutes.

Light snow will develop around 6 a.m., but the impact of snow is expected to be “relatively minor” for the morning commute, according to the NWS.

Snowfall will steadily increase in intensity after the morning commute, peaking between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. Wednesday.

Travel conditions are expected to “deteriorate considerably” during the afternoon. Drivers should be cautious on the roads and keep a flashlight, food, and water in vehicles.

Snowfall expectations for rest of Metro Detroit

Alert : Winter weather advisory

Time : 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. Wednesday

Counties affected: Oakland County, Macomb County, Washtenaw County, Livingston County, Lapeer County, Genesee County

For the counties under a winter weather advisory, the NWS is predicting 3-6 inches of snow.

Drivers should expect slippery road conditions, especially during the evening commute. NWS officials recommend slowing down and driving cautiously.

Light snow is expected to develop around 8 a.m. Wednesday. The intensity of snowfall is expected to steadily increase throughout the late morning and afternoon.

The heaviest snow in these counties is expected to fall between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. Wednesday.

Alert : Winter weather advisory

Time : 10 a.m. Wednesday to midnight Thursday

Counties affected: St. Clair County, Sanilac County

The winter storm in St. Clair and Sanilac counties is expected to impact the evening commute, as snow becomes widespread during the afternoon.

Periods of heavy snow are expected, and snowfall will extend through the evening, with some lake enhancements, NWS officials said.