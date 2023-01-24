Metro Detroit weather: Cloudy, cool and calm before the snow

4 Warn Weather – Cloudy and cool today with a westerly breeze. This is the calm before our next significant snowmaker. Highs will be much like yesterday, peaking in the mid-30s.

A WINTER STORM WATCH will go into effect Wednesday morning at 7 a.m. and last through Wednesday evening (10 p.m.) for Wayne, Lenawee and Monroe counties.

Heavy snow will be likely. We are looking at widespread 3-6 inches with our far southeastern communities seeing pockets of 5-8 inches possible. The lighter amounts will be to our northwest. The onset of snow appears as if it will come mainly after the morning commute, so the biggest travel impacts will occur as conditions deteriorate steadily from late morning into the evening commute. The heaviest snow rate will occur between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. Travel will be greatly impacted by the snowfall and the gusty easterly winds of 20-30 mph that will further reduce visibility due to blowing and drifting snow.

We get a break in the snow on Thursday, although we will keep the chance of a few light flurries around. High temperatures top out in the low 30s.

High temperatures remaining of the low 30s Friday afternoon. We could get another round of snow working into the region by the end of the week on Friday night.

Looking ahead to the weekend, we keep the cloud cover into the forecast on Saturday, before yet another chance of snow moves in with another disturbance on Sunday. High temperatures remain in the low 30s both Saturday and Sunday with chilly nighttime lows on either side of 20.