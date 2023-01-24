Trio of snowstorms coming to Metro Detroit this week -- updated expectations for all 3

4Warn Weather – Three rounds of snow are expected in Metro Detroit over the next week: Wednesday, Friday, and this weekend. Here’s what to expect from each winter storm.

Metro Detroit winter storm: Full timeline breakdown, snow total predictions

A winter storm warning has been issued for Wayne, Monroe, and Lenawee counties from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. Wednesday.

Wednesday Snowstorm

There are some minor tweaks to Wednesday’s weather forecast, but we’re still on track for a good dose of snow.

Arrival is expected during the morning drive, but it should be fairly light.

Through the morning, the intensity will pick up, with the heaviest snow coming late morning and early afternoon. The afternoon and evening is when we will see the worst travel conditions and highest impacts.

Snow tapers down in the evening, and with the exception of a few snowflakes overnight, we should start to dry out.

A total of 3-6 inches of snow is expected area-wide, with lesser amounts to the northwest and higher amounts to the south. Most areas will get 4-5 inches. Some select spots in the South Zone could get a little more than 6 inches.

More snow Friday

Another system will bring us some light accumulating snow on Friday. Not as much as Wednesday, but a little more will add up.

Weekend snowfall

A third system is expected to bring us another chance of snow from Saturday night into Sunday. Models are coming into better agreement on this, but it’s still too far out to talk specifics on timing.

Plan on most of the snow falling during the day Sunday.

Gusty winds this week

Winds pick up Wednesday, along with the snow, as gusts will exceed 25 mph, at times.

More gusty winds return Friday, with gusts again over 25 mph.