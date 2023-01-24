Metro Detroit winter storm: Full timeline breakdown, snow total predictions

4Warn Weather – A winter storm watch will go into effect on Wednesday morning for Wayne, Lenawee and Monroe counties, but areas outside that zone could still see several inches of snow.

Winter storm timing and duration:

5 a.m.: Snow moves in from the south, but will remain light until mainly after the morning commute.

7 a.m.: Steady light snow spreads northward becoming widespread Southeastern Michigan.

10 a.m.: Snow rates pick up. Heavy snowfall moves into the Downriver area.

Noon: Steady and heavy snow becomes widespread across the heart of the Metro area.

Peak snowfall is likely from late morning into the afternoon hours with rates then gradually decreasing through the evening.

8 p.m.: Snow gradually tapers off the rest of the night.

Snow predictions

Metro Detroit: 4-6″ Potential for localized snow bands will be highest from Downriver south to the Ohio border. This is the area likely to see the highest snowfall amounts, 5-7″. Northwestern communities will likely see 3-4″

Rest of this week’s forecast

We get a break in the snow on Thursday, although we will keep the chance of a few light flurries around. High temperatures top out in the low 30s.

High temperatures remaining of the low 30s Friday afternoon. We could get another round of snow working into the region by the end of the week on Friday night.

Weekend weather

Looking ahead to the weekend, we keep the cloud cover into the forecast on Saturday, before yet another chance of snow moves in with another disturbance on Sunday.

High temperatures remain in the low 30s both Saturday and Sunday with chilly nighttime lows on either side of 20.

