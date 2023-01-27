Live radar: Tracking weekend snowstorm as it moves across Metro Detroit

4Warn Weather – More accumulating snow could fall this weekend in Metro Detroit, following a mid-week snowstorm that already dropped several inches on most communities.

Most Metro Detroit areas could see 2-4 inches of snow accumulation starting Saturday, Jan. 28, and lasting into Sunday, Jan. 29. Milder air moving into the region, especially for those south of I-94, could possibly result in rain mixing in at times, eating at expected snow totals.

Any precipitation should taper off through the day on Sunday.

Our live radar is tracking precipitation as it moves across the Southeast Michigan region this weekend.





