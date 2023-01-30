Temps plummet in Metro Detroit this week: What to expect

4Warn Weather – Good Monday morning!

Flurries are likely this morning with moisture rolling in from the southwest. Only minor accumulations (less than an inch) are probable.

We’re keeping an eye on a chance for freezing drizzle in our south zone this morning, too.

Today’s sunrise is at 7:49 a.m.

Drier and colder air then moves in from the northwest later today. Highs will top out in the upper 20s.

A few breaks in the clouds are possible, but we’ll have mainly cloudy skies.

High pressure will cause the skies to clear and temperatures to tumble overnight. Without the blanket of cloud over, overnight lows are expected to drop into the single digits, with the wind chill reading below zero by Tuesday morning.

Tonight’s sunset is at 5:45 p.m.

Feeling like single digits

The lingering arctic air overhead on Tuesday will keep high temperatures mainly in the teens, which will be the coldest day of January.

Skies will be partly sunny, but expect it to feel like the single digits all day with the wind chill. Wind chill values will then drop below zero again Tuesday night into Wednesday.

We’ll see mostly sunny skies on Wednesday and Thursday. Highs on Wednesday stay about 10 degrees below average, topping out in the low 20s. We do reach more seasonable highs on Thursday, which will be around freezing.

Arctic front brings more cold air

An arctic front is projected to cross the area late Thursday into Friday, bringing with it subzero wind chills. This will bring us close to wind chill advisory criteria (-15 degrees F or colder), so we’ll continue to monitor how this late-week drop in temperatures develops heading into Friday morning.

The good news is that long range computer models suggest a dramatic warming trend (back above average) by the end of the weekend into early next week! Stay tuned.

