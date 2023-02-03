Tracking intense cold, flurries Friday before temps warm up in Metro Detroit

4Warn Weather – Happy Friday!

A Wind Chill Advisory has been canceled for Lenawee, Monroe, Washtenaw and Wayne counties this morning, but it is still in effect for for Genesee, Lapeer, Livingston, Macomb, Oakland, Sanilac and St. Clair counties until 9 a.m.

Today’s sunrise is at 7:45 a.m.

Bitter cold conditions are expected today as an arctic air mass settles in. Windchills at daybreak will be around 15 degrees below zero for the counties under the wind chill advisory.

Subzero wind chills are expected across all Southeast Michigan today.

We’ll have partly sunny skies with a chance for flurries this Friday. Highs will struggle to reach the teens and likely feel below zero much of the day. Temperatures will rapidly drop after sunset this evening to single digits.

However, temperatures are then expected to rise after midnight into Saturday morning.

Tonight’s sunset is at 5:50 p.m.

Slight weekend warm-up

We’ll see some progress on Saturday as highs turn more seasonable, around freezing, with decreasing clouds. A rapid warming trend is in store for the latter half of the weekend, with temperatures in the upper 30s.

We could see some light precipitation Sunday evening with rain possibly mixing with snow.

Much warmer next week

Much warmer temperatures are then expected to develop early next week with rain likely both Tuesday and Wednesday.

We will start off the work week with highs in the mid-to-upper 30s, then we’ll quickly climb into the 40s Tuesday through Friday.

