Heavy rain, high winds, potential record breaking temps expected Thursday in Metro Detroit

4Warn Weather – A very busy weather day on Thursday with heavy rain, high winds, and potential record-breaking temps.

Overnight

Rain moves in around 3 a.m. and continues through the morning commute. Heavy rain is expected, with localized street flooding possible—lows in the mid-30s.

Thursday

A strong area of low pressure brings very heavy rain for the morning commute, which could slow down travel.

High winds will also be an issue Thursday, especially in the afternoon, with gusts over 40mph. Monroe county will likely see the highest winds with 50mph + gusts possible. The Storm Prediction Center has placed parts of Metro Detroit under a marginal risk for severe weather because of high winds.

These will not be the traditional convective thunderstorms that we see in the spring and summer. These are non-convective wind events that could reach severe criteria. A wind advisory goes into effect at 10 a.m. and continues until 10 p.m.

Friday

A much quieter day with plenty of clouds and a few flurries possible. Cooler behind the front, but still mild for this time of year with highs around 40 degrees.

Our normal high is now 34 degrees—closer to normal temps Saturday and then another warming trend next week. More details are coming up tonight on Local 4 News at 11 p.m.

Remember to download the FREE Local4Casters weather app -- it’s easily one of the best in the nation. Just search your app store under WDIV and it’s right there available for both iPhones and Androids! Or click the appropriate link below.