Metro Detroit weather: High winds and widespread rain

4 Warn Weather – Waking up to widespread, steady rain on this Thursday morning which will urn heavy at times. Some areas across lower Michigan could see in excess of an inch of rain, so ponding on the roads will be a concern throughout the morning hours.

Sunrise is at 7:38 a.m.

Temperatures are expected to quickly warm up into the mid if not upper 50s this afternoon threatening the current record high of 56 degrees set back in 2001. As a cold front sweeps through this afternoon, we will see rain replaced with gusty winds. A wind advisory has been issued for the region until 10 p.m. We are expecting 40 to 50 mph wind gusts this afternoon and evening. The stronger gust potential will be favored across the southern Metro region and closer to the MI/OH state line.

Sunset is 5:58 p.m.

Wind gusts and rain potential will quickly die down tonight into Friday morning. Colder air filters in with lows in the mid-30s. Temperatures return to near seasonal values on Friday and Saturday as a secondary cold front swings across the state. There will be a chance for light snow showers with the front, but otherwise high pressure fills in through the weekend, promoting dry weather.

Warmer temperatures will return early next week with highs trending in the upper 40s to around 50. In other parts of the country, a band of heavy snow will impact travel across parts of Iowa, Wisconsin, and upper Michigan today then a wintry mix is forecast for parts of New England tonight. High winds from this storm could cause some power outages and damage from parts of Indiana to western New York.