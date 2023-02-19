Tracking mix of rain, snow for Metro Detroit later this week

4Warn Weather – We might not love the cloud cover moving overhead here in Metro Detroit, but those clouds are keeping temps from dipping down into the dangerous cold. We are seeing temperatures in the lower and middle 30s outside your door.

Happy Sunday! Conditions are mostly dry beneath the clouds, although there is a little snow and rain leaking from some thicker clouds south of I-94 early on. Most of us are dry and should stay that way all day today. There’s a nice little warm front moving up from the south, allowing our temps to flirt with 50F later today across SE Lower Michigan and Southern Ontario. It won’t be the prettiest start to the day today before we lose some harmless clouds.

A number of active storms are moving through the NW United States, bringing inches to feet of snow in the Cascade and Northern Rocky Mountains. Most of the moisture gets stripped out by the time these systems approach the Great Lakes Region and we are left with mainly just clouds. It will stay mostly dry today with mostly cloudy skies becoming partly sunny to even partly cloudy through the mid-afternoon today as highs land in a range of 45F to 50F. You can expect a bit of that pesky breeze SW 7-17, gusting 25 to 30mph at times which will keep it feeling noticeably cooler all day.

SUNSET: 6:11 PM

We have two poorly timed shots at wet weather on Monday and Tuesday mornings from these snowmakers out west. It looks like very light rain and snow chances from 3-7 a.m., both of these early workweek mornings. Morning temps will likely be in the low to middle 30s, keeping that wintry mix in play. Both President’s Day, Monday and Tuesday look primarily dry during the daylight hours, with highs hanging in the middle 40s under partly sunny skies. The winds are going to start cranking Tuesday as we are squeezed between two weather systems, and we could see some wind gusts of 40mph or stronger.

Wednesday looks to be THE day to watch here in Metro Detroit with a very tricky weather pattern moving in. We will likely start the day with light accumulating snow, mainly north of 8 Mile, as the last of the moisture from those northwestern storms. Then, there is a bigger storm moving up from the southwest through the afternoon and/or evening. This will be rain coming into Metro Detroit after morning snow and temps near freezing, which brings the concern for freezing rain or ice. Be aware of this now and watch for updates throughout the week, but this rain and freezing rain could be heavy and very dangerous if it hits in the later afternoon into the evening drive. Temps will then gradually warm Wednesday night, switching everything to rain and removing the ice threat late as we head into Thursday morning.

Things should be quite sloppy around here Thursday morning after the light snow, freezing rain, and rain finally comes to an end in the late morning or early afternoon. We may get a brief rain and cloud break Thursday, allowing for another near 50F day before the next change. Yep, it looks colder next weekend, with a shot at snow Saturday.

Keep you and your family prepared with the 4Warn Weather App, where you will stay well ahead of any winter storms or changes in your weather. Plus, it’s free!

Remember to download the FREE Local4Casters weather app -- it’s easily one of the best in the nation. Just search your app store under WDIV and it’s right there available for both iPhones and Androids! Or click the appropriate link below.