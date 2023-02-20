Winter storm watch issued for Metro Detroit later this week

4Warn Weather – A winter storm watch has been issued for nine counties in Southeastern Michigan later this week.

The National Weather service issued the watch for Wayne, Oakland, Macomb, Washtenaw, Livingston, Lapeer, St. Clair, Genesee, and Sanilac counties.

The watch will go into effect at noon Wednesday (Feb. 22) and last until noon Thursday.

A heavy mix of freezing rain and sleet is expected to arrive sometime from Wednesday afternoon through Thursday morning, with some snowfall possible, according to the NWS.

Significant icing could lead to tree damage and power outages, officials said. Hazardous travel conditions are expected.

The area that will be hit hardest by freezing rain and sleet is from the I-94 corridor and northward, the NWS predicts. Damaging ice could accumulate along and north of M-59 to I-69.

