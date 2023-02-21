‘Travel could be nearly impossible’: Ice storm warning issued for parts of Metro Detroit

4Warn Weather – An ice storm warning has been issued for parts of Metro Detroit ahead of expected sleet and snow accumulations this week.

Click here to read the latest 4Warn Weather forecast.

The warning is in effect for Oakland, Macomb, Washtenaw, Livingston, and St. Clair counties from noon Wednesday until 4 a.m. Thursday.

One-fifth of an inch to one-half of an inch of ice accumulation is expected. Up to 2 inches of snow/sleet accumulation is possible.

Travel concerns

Power outages and tree damage are likely. The National Weather Service said travel “could be nearly impossible,” with hazardous conditions affecting the morning and/or evening commutes.

“Travel is strongly discouraged,” the NWS release says.

Residents should also prepare for possible power outages and keep a flashlight, food, and water in vehicles.

Winter storm timeline

Snow and sleet are expected to develop around noon Wednesday, and the precipitation will transition fully to sleet before changing to freezing rain late in the day, according to NWS officials.

Freezing rain will continue in the evening, with significant icing before the storm tapers off Wednesday night.

Winter storm warning

A winter storm warning is also in effect for Lapeer, Genesee, and Sanilac counties from noon Wednesday until 4 p.m. Thursday

Heavy mixed precipitation is expected, with total snow/sleet accumulations of 2-4 inches. Ice accumulations are expected to be between one-tenth and three-tenths of an inch.

Snow is expected to develop early Wednesday afternoon and change to sleet/freezing rain by the early evening.

Sleet and freezing rain will continue into the evening before tapering off Wednesday night, according to NWS officials.

Significant icing, power outages, and tree damage are expected.

Winter weather advisory

A winter weather advisory is in effect for Wayne, Monroe, and Lenawee counties from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Wednesday.

Mixed precipitation is expected, with total snow and sleet accumulations of less than 1 inch. Ice accumulation is expected to be about one-tenth of an inch.

Drivers should expect slippery road conditions during the evening commute.

Any snow and sleet that develops during the morning is expected to change to freezing rain or rain in the afternoon. Temperatures are expected to be at or just below freezing.

Icing should be confined mostly to elevated surfaces, NWS officials said.

Temperatures are expected to rise above 32 degrees by the early evening, leading to rain for the late evening.