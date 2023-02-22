Here are the weather alerts currently in effect for each county in Southeast Michigan

4Warn Weather – Ice storm and winter storm warnings remain in effect Wednesday for counties across Southeast Michigan.

At 6 p.m. Wednesday (Feb. 22), the winter weather advisory for Wayne and Monroe counties was dropped. Both counties have been added to the list of locations currently under an ice storm warning.

Wayne, Oakland, Macomb, Monroe, Washtenaw, Livingston, and St. Clair counties are under an ice storm warning until 4 a.m. Thursday.

Genesee, Lapeer, and Sanilac counties are under a winter storm warning until 4 a.m. Thursday.

