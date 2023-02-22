33º

Here are the weather alerts currently in effect for each county in Southeast Michigan

Wayne, Monroe added to list of counties under ice storm warning

Derick Hutchinson, Lead Digital Editor

Weather alerts for Southeast Michigan on Feb. 22, 2023. (WDIV)

4Warn Weather – Ice storm and winter storm warnings remain in effect Wednesday for counties across Southeast Michigan.

At 6 p.m. Wednesday (Feb. 22), the winter weather advisory for Wayne and Monroe counties was dropped. Both counties have been added to the list of locations currently under an ice storm warning.

Wayne, Oakland, Macomb, Monroe, Washtenaw, Livingston, and St. Clair counties are under an ice storm warning until 4 a.m. Thursday.

Genesee, Lapeer, and Sanilac counties are under a winter storm warning until 4 a.m. Thursday.

