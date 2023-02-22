Metro Detroit ice storm could create ‘dangerous’ driving conditions: How to prepare

(Lm Otero, Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

A mid-week winter storm is approaching Metro Detroit and is expected to bring ice, rain, freezing rain and snow to the area on Wednesday and Thursday.

The potential for heavy snow will be north of I-69. A wintry mix will be focused along/between the I-69 and I-94 corridors. A rain-wintry mix will be more likely near the Ohio border.

Michigan State Police are encouraging drivers to prepare for the storm and warning that it could “lead to dangerous driving conditions and power outages.”

“We have enjoyed an unusually sunny February, but we are now reminded that it is still winter here in Michigan,” said Col. Joe Gasper, director of the MSP. “With this potentially dangerous storm hitting across the state, we advise all Michiganders to take precautions and avoid non-essential travel when possible.”

Winter weather safe driving tips

Michigan State Police offered the following tips to help motorists remain safe on the road during winter weather events.

Police said drivers should check the weather before leaving. If the forecast looks dangerous drivers should reschedule or postpone the trip if possible.

If you have to go on the road, you should keep these tips in mind:

Don’t crowd snowplows: Give snowplow drivers plenty of room to clear snow from the roads

Check tire pressure: Keep tires at the vehicle manufacturer’s recommended pressure and routinely check tire pressure during cold weather

Check windshield wiper fluid levels: Make sure the windshield solvent reservoir is full and check the condition of all wiper blades and replace when necessary

Keep your vehicle clean: Wash your vehicle so other drivers can see you clearly, you should also remove ice and snow from all lights, windows and your license plate

Check all lights: Make sure your lights are working and replace them when necessary

Keep an emergency preparedness kit in your vehicle

What to pack if traveling during winter weather

The National Weather Service advises against traveling during hazardous winter weather whenever possible.

If you absolutely have to travel, you should make sure you have some emergency supplies in your vehicle.

The following items have been recommended by the NWS or the AAA:

Cell phone, charging cord and portable charger

Drinking water and/or sports drinks

First aid kit

Non-perishable snacks for human and pet passengers

Abrasive material (sand, salt, cat litter or traction mats)

Snow shovel

Blankets or sleeping bag

Warm clothing (gloves, hats, scarves)

Flashlight and extra batteries

Extra window washer fluid

Ice scraper with brush

Rags or roll of paper towels

Jumper cables

Warning devices (flares or reflective hazard signs)

Basic household tools (screwdrivers, pliers, wrench, small hammer, electrical or duct tape)

Tow rope

Knife

Waterproof matches

Compass

Road maps

