Metro Detroit under ice, winter storm warnings as storm hits Wednesday: What to expect

A winter storm is expected to reach Metro Detroit on Wednesday and will last through early Thursday. Rain, snow and ice are all possible. Different counties in the region are under different weather advisories due to the storm.

4Warn Weather – Welcome to Wednesday. First things first, here are warnings and advisories to be aware of as a winter storm approaches our region today.

A winter storm warning is in effect for for Genesee, Lapeer and Sanilac counties from noon Wednesday to 4 a.m. Thursday.

An ice storm warning is in effect for for Livingston, Macomb, Oakland, St. Clair and Washtenaw counties from noon Wednesday to 4 a.m. Thursday.

A winter weather advisory is in effect for Wayne and Monroe counties from 10 a.m. Wednesday to 8 p.m. Wednesday.

We’re waking up to some light flurries or a snow-sleet mix across portions of Southeast Michigan, but the most impactful weather will arrive this afternoon.

The potential for heavy snow will be north of I-69. A wintry mix will be focused along/between the I-69 and I-94 corridors. A rain-wintry mix will be more likely near the Ohio border.

The most intense precipitation will arrive around noon or 1 p.m. Wednesday.

More sleet is favored from north of M-59 to areas along the I-69 corridor. Areas along and south of the M-59 corridor are favored for more freezing rain, especially closer to I-96. Areas south of I-94 have the best chances to see enough warming to transition the wintry mix to mostly, if not all rain -- especially for Lenawee and Monroe counties, where flooding is a risk.

The most intense precipitation will be between 4 p.m.-8 p.m. Wednesday.

For snow, 4-8 inches are possible in areas under the winter storm warning.

On the ice side, ice accumulations of 0.25-0.5 inches are possible in areas under the ice storm warning.

Mixed precipitation is highly expected in areas under the winter weather advisory. Total snow and sleet accumulations will be less than one inch, and ice accumulations will reach one tenth to two tenths of an inch before changing over to heavy rain. A marginal risk of flooding is expected along with a potential inch of rainfall.

Most of the precipitation will move out shortly after midnight Wednesday.

