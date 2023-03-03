Metro Detroit weather: Impactful Winter Storm on the Way

A Winter Storm Warning is in effect for this afternoon into tonight for all of Southeast Michigan.

It will be a quiet Friday morning across Metro Detroit. The calm before the storm. In fact, we remain fairly quiet through midday with highs in the mid to upper 30s. Some light rain should arrive in our south late morning and push up towards Detroit close to lunchtime, but the heaviest precipitation and changeover to snow amps up closer to the evening commute. After 5pm, we will likely have areas seeing snowfall rates of 1 to 2 inches per hour.

Confidence remains high in a band of snow 8+ inches to occur within Southeast Michigan, but confidence is lower in the exact placement even as we get within 12 hours of precipitation starting. As of right now, the heavier band is lining up to from Jackson through Howell to Pontiac and up towards Lapeer.

A widespread 3 to 8 inches will drape most of southeast Michigan outside the heavier snow band.

Strong northeast winds will gust to 30 to 40 mph this afternoon and evening. Expect low visibility for the evening commute into tonight.