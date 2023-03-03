Metro Detroit winter storm: Where to expect 2-5 inches, 4-8 inches, or 7-10 inches of snow

4Warn Weather – Another winter storm is approaching Southeast Michigan on Friday, with parts of the area expected to get as much as 7-10 inches of snow and others between 2-5 and 4-8.

Here’s a look at what this winter storm will bring:

Friday storm update

Precipitation is moving in from the south Friday afternoon and will continue to encompass the area through the rest of the day. This all wraps up after midnight.

The majority of us will see just snow, but some along and south of I-94 (especially near Lake Erie), could see a changeover to rain during the afternoon and early evening. This is the biggest question mark with this storm, as it throws uncertainty in the snow total predictions.

Snow totals look impressive for most of the area, with higher totals generally being the further north and west you go.

North of M-59: 7-10 inches, possibly a touch more.

Between M-59 and I-96: 4-8 inches

South of I-96: 2-5 inches

Snowfall forecast (WDIV)

As far as impacts go, the drive home and any commuting around Friday evening will be rough, as snowfall rates will make it difficult for crews to keep up. Visibilities will also be low.

This is also looking like a heavy and wet snow, so it will be tough to shovel. Perhaps doing multiple shifts of shoveling Friday evening and Saturday morning would help.

Winds are also picking up Friday afternoon and evening, and will at times gust over 35 mph for most of the area. Those closer to the Ohio state line could see gusts exceed 40-45 mph.

Light rain-snow mix late Saturday

Models continue to show a light rain-snow mix late Saturday into the pre-dawn hours of Sunday.

We’re not expecting much in the way of coverage or impacts, but a few snowflakes and drops will fall.

Rain chances return Monday

Long-range models are consistent in bringing us rain showers Monday.

Given the temperature profile, confidence remains pretty high that this will be an all-rain event.