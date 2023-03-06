Tracking rain, snow Monday morning in Metro Detroit

4Warn Weather – We will be in and out of precipitation today. We start the morning with a rain/snow mix moving into the region just before and around sunrise. The better chance of seeing any accumulating snow will be towards Saginaw and in the northern part of the thumb where Sanilac County is under a Winter Weather Advisory. Otherwise, a mix for Metro Detroit and in our southern communities, as warmer air tries to move into the region, we will likely see more rain.

SUNRISE: 7:01AM As our next frontal boundary moves through the region, we will look for a break in the precipitation from mid to late morning. All precipitation changes over to rain as it returns this afternoon and highs climb into the low 40s. We can’t rule out a rumble of thunder or two this afternoon. We could then see this change back over to a rain and snow mix by the late afternoon hours and into the evening. Breezy winds will also stick around as we head throughout the day, gusting as high as 25 MPH. SUNSET: 6:29PM

Highs stay around 40 through Thursday as sunshine returns mid-week. Snow chances also return on Friday, but not looking to be a significant snowstorm like last Friday.