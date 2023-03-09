One more day of sun before winter storm hits Metro Detroit Friday

4WARN WEATHER ALERT DAY: FRIDAY – Accumulating snow likely for much of the day

More snow likely for late Sunday and into early next week on Monday

Accumulation possible, although light for early next week’s system

4Warn Weather – After a nice day on Wednesday with plenty of sunshine across the region, we’ve got one more dry day across the region before another winter storm moves into the region.

We will keep some sunshine into the forecast as we work throughout our Thursday. Temperatures remaining where they have been for the last few days, heading into the lower 40s by the time we get to Thursday afternoon.

Expect the clouds to increase as we work through the evening and into the early part of the overnight hours before the snow develops. Overnight low temperatures dropping into the lower 30s for most everyone.

Snow will develop and move into the region after midnight and before sunrise, which will impact the morning commute for work and school. We are also expecting enough snow out of this system that you will need the shovel and/or snow blower once again, for the third Friday in a row. We will watch an area of low pressure move south of the region into Northern Ohio, then off to the Northeast. This will put us in the favorable zone for snow across the region. We are expecting a widespread 3-6″ of snow throughout the day. The snow will be heavy at times, especially in the morning hours before tapering off in the afternoon and evening hours. High temperatures remaining near the freezing mark by Friday afternoon.

We will keep the cloud cover into the forecast as we work into the first part of the weekend, and also a few flurries as we work through the start of the day. High temperatures remaining in the middle 30s by Saturday afternoon.

Another system will move into the region for the end of the weekend on Sunday and stick around into the beginning of next week on Monday. As with this system for the end of the week, we will expect this entire system to be snow, and there is the potential for some accumulation there as well. We need to get past this system for the end of the week before we can turn our attention to this system heading into early next week. High temperatures remain in the middle 30s for the end of the weekend and into early next week. Clouds will stick around with the chance of a few snow flurries as we work into next Tuesday with some moisture lingering behind this next system.

Behind this next system, we will keep clouds into the forecast as we work into the middle of next week. Below average temperatures sticking around as well with high temperatures remaining in the 30s.

TODAY: Mix of sunshine and clouds. High: 41. Winds: Northeast 3-6 MPH. TONIGHT: Increasing clouds, skies becoming cloudy. Snow developing after midnight towards sunrise. Low: 31. Winds: East 10-15 MPH with gusts as high as 25 MPH. TOMORROW (FRIDAY): Snow likely, accumulation of 3-5/3-6″ can be expected. Snow winding down in the late afternoon/evening hours. Breezy winds anticipated. High: 34. Winds: East 15-25 MPH with gusts as high as 25 MPH. TOMORROW NIGHT: Snow likely through early to mid-evening, otherwise cloudy skies, cold and breezy. Low: 27. Winds: North 10-20 MPH with gusts as high as 25 MPH.