Incoming snowstorm sends Metro Detroit under winter weather advisory Thursday night, Friday

4Warn Weather – A winter weather advisory has been issued for Metro Detroit Thursday night and Friday due to an approaching storm that could leave behind several inches of snow.

The National Weather Service has placed the following counties under a winter weather advisory from 10 p.m. on Thursday, March 9, until 2 p.m. on Friday, March 10: Genesee, Lapeer, Lenawee, Livingston, Oakland, Macomb, Monroe, Sanilac, St. Clair, Washtenaw and Wayne.

Most of Southeast Michigan is expected to receive between 3-6 inches of snow on Friday. The heaviest snowfall is expected Friday morning, when snow could fall at a rate of 0.5-1 inches per hour.

The period of heavy snowfall will affect visibility and the morning commute, the NWS says. Winds are expected to be breezy and could gust up to 25 mph. Drivers are urged to travel slowly and with caution.

Snowfall should wrap up sometime in the afternoon. Click here for the latest forecast.

