Wet morning commute Thursday in Metro Detroit

4Warn Weather – Waking up to some wet roads and fog as another round of light showers pushes across the area ahead of an approaching cold front. Give yourself some extra time for the morning commute as rain will become more moderate and widespread during the peak of the rush hour.

SUNRISE: 7:32AM

In the wake of the passing front, we expect temperatures to gradually fall throughout the day with temperatures readings in the 40s this afternoon. Rain tapers off by the early afternoon as well.

SUNSET: 7:49 PM

We stay a bit cooler tomorrow with more clouds than sun and highs in the mid-40s. Widespread, heavy rainfall is expected Friday night into Saturday morning as a strong low pressure system moves through the area. There is still some uncertainty where the center of this system will track, but as of right now it looks like any wet snow will track well north of the city. Saturday will also be breezy. Highs get into the 50s this weekend, but Sunday will be drier as we welcome back some sunshine.