Tracking high winds, rain in Metro Detroit this weekend

4Warn Weather – Welcome to the beginning of April! Even though it’s April Fool’s Day today, the weather forecast will not fool you. Despite some early sunshine this morning, we are keeping some rain and snow showers in the forecast as we work throughout the day.

Our cold front that brought the severe thunderstorms late last night to portions of Southeastern Michigan down into the Ohio and Tennessee Valleys is moving through during the morning hours this morning and will bring some colder changes through our Saturday. We hit our daytime high earlier this morning into the 50s before the cold front moved through, and with some moisture left over as the cold front moves to the East, we will keep the chance of rain showers, and with the colder air moving in, also a few snow showers could mix in with some of the rain showers as well. Temperatures are falling into the lower 40s by the evening hours, dropping into the 30s by the late evening hours tonight.

The winds will remain gusty behind the cold front as well today. Expect wind gusts as high as 35 to 40 miles per hour all the way into the late evening hours tonight.

For Sunday, more tranquil weather will move into the region. Expect a mixture of sunshine and clouds for the majority of the day. Temperatures running about 10 degrees colder than where we topped out earlier this morning, high temperatures heading for the middle 40s by Sunday afternoon.

The clouds will move back into the region early next Monday, but the warmer temperatures are quick to move back into the region. High temperatures rebounding back into the 60s for Monday and Tuesday. Our next chance of rain moves into the area for Tuesday and Wednesday, with lower 70s in the forecast for Wednesday. Another strong cold front will move into the region, bringing a chance of an isolated thunderstorm for Wednesday as well.

Next Thursday, especially for the Detroit Tigers Home Opener at Comerica Park, we will have some colder air moving into the region along with some sunshine. High temperatures are heading into the 40s Thursday afternoon, with the breezy winds sticking around as well.