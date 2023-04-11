Warm, sunny stretch continues in Metro Detroit before April showers return

4Warn Weather – Welcome to Tuesday!

We will continue with tranquil weather and warm temperatures for the rest of the workweek.

It’s another cool morning as you wake up this Tuesday, with most of the region is starting off in the 30s and 40s. Our temps will rise well above average once again this afternoon, heading into the middle 70s.

Expect plenty of sunshine to continue, but with a few clouds throughout the day. We have mainly clear skies overnight tonight.

Breezy Wednesday

Overnight lows will remain cool, dropping back into the mid- and upper 40s by Wednesday morning.

Winds will become a breezy Wednesday, gusting upward of 20-30 mph for the majority of the day.

High pressure building in

High pressure will continue to control the forecast, thanks to a blocking pattern that is forecast to set up over the Eastern U.S. over the next few days. With high pressure over our region, and an area of low pressure over the South, it’s what we call a “Rex Block.” Imagine a stopped-up drain -- that’s what is happening in the atmosphere.

Thankfully, we’ll be on the nice side of things. The block will continue our warming trend with high temperatures holding into the upper 70s through Friday. Our average high temperature for this time of year is in the mid- and upper 50s, so we’re running 15-20 degrees above average.

Enjoy this warmer-than-average temperatures over the next few days, we’ve got a beautiful stretch of weather for this week!

Wet weather returns for the weekend

Our next system will move into the region for the end of the weekend.

Another cold front will move into the area, bringing our next chance of rain late Friday and Saturday.

Then, as some colder air moves into the region for the start of next week, we’ll get a “reality check” with temperatures dropping back to the middle 50s.

We’ll also have a chance of a rain/snow mix next week, but the majority of this should be rain.

Remember to download the free 4Warn weather app -- it’s easily one of the best in the nation. Just search your app store under WDIV and it’s right there available for both iPhones and Androids! Or click the appropriate link below.