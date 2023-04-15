Another warm day before showers & storms move into Metro Detroit this weekend

It was a record setting day across Southeastern Michigan on Friday. With all the sunshine and unseasonably warm temperatures, we set a record high of 82 degrees, breaking the old record high by 1 degree yesterday, and we’ve got more warm weather on the way to start the weekend.

With high pressure moving to the South and East of the region, that will keep us on the warm side of the forecast today with sunshine and a few clouds throughout the day. High temperatures heading back into the lower 80s once again today, but we are not looking at record territory again today. We may see an isolated shower this afternoon or evening somewhere in the area, but I think the chance of it is so low, that I am not including it in the forecast at this point.

Bigger changes move into the region for the end of the weekend and early next week. A strong cold front will bring us a “reality check” in the weather department late Sunday and into Monday. While we start the day dry on Sunday, showers and thunderstorms will develop and move into the region with the cold front. The Storm Prediction Center has placed our region under a Marginal Risk (1/5) for severe weather tomorrow, so we can not rule out a few stronger thunderstorms with gusty winds and heavy downpours. High temperatures still warm, but not as warm as today for Sunday, we’ll make it into the 70s tomorrow.

Once the front rolls through, colder air moves in to start next week with rain showers and breezy winds for Monday, that turns into a few snowflakes late Monday and the low pressure center moves to the East and drags in some colder air from Canada. High temperatures will only make it into the 40s on Monday, which is below average for this time in April.

We will keep the cloud cover into the forecast on Tuesday but we start to warm things up again, we will head back into the 50s by Tuesday afternoon. Some sunshine moves into the region for the middle of next week on Wednesday, and we tack on about 5-10 degrees in the temperature department. 60s are in the forecast by Wednesday afternoon, before our next chances of rain move back into the region by the time we get to Thursday and into the end of next week on Friday.