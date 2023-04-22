Bring your plants inside: Temps cold enough for overnight frost in Metro Detroit

4Warn Weather – Following evening rain showers, temperatures will tumble into the lower to mid 30s tonight. Temperatures near freezing will allow patchy frost to develop overnight. This could cause damage to tender annuals.

This month’s unseasonable warmth has led to flowers blooming earlier than usual. Some ways to protect sensitive plants include bringing sensitive potted plants indoors or covering them with a blanket, tarp, or box.

Tomorrow morning, frost is possible. Skies will be mostly cloudy and highs will be around 50 degrees. Westerly winds will be 5 to 10 mph.

Sunday night, it will be mostly cloudy. Temperatures will return to the lower to mid 30s, particularly in some of the northern suburbs.

Temperatures will stay below normal on Monday with highs in the lower 50s. Lows will be in the lower to mid 30s in most locations. A few outlying communities will see overnight temperatures around 30 degrees. Frost will be possible.

Tuesday will have a cold start. It will be partly cloudy with highs in the lower to mid 50s.

